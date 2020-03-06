Time for Change Foundation's (TFCF) 18th Annual Awards Gala, "Vision 20/20: Our Future is Crystal Clear!" will honor outstanding individuals and organizations that go above and beyond for the local community and serve as the bright lights that help those in need envision the path to a crystal clear future.
TFCF recently announced the inaugural Nancy Varner Angel Award, which will be given during the upcoming gala in April. The award is being established in appreciation of Varner's longtime support of TFCF, her commitment to women's health, and her service to others.
"She was a kind spirit, yet a fighter, with a strong desire to serve others, and a tireless advocate for women's health," said Kim Carter, the founder of TFCF, while reflecting on their longstanding friendship and their shared mission.
The inaugural award is being presented to Nancy Negrette, who serves as both the vice president of corporate affairs for Stater Bros. Markets, the largest private employer in the Inland Empire currently operating 169 supermarkets, as well as chairman and president for Stater Bros. Charities, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that supports critical needs in the communities where Stater Bros. employees live and work. Since 2008, Stater Bros. Charities has provided more than $30 million to local organizations and causes that benefit hunger relief, children's well-being, education, health, and help for the nation's veterans and active service members.
"As an agency that helps disenfranchised women, it is empowering to see strong women pave the way for us to follow," said Vanessa Perez, director of TFCF. "Nancy Negrette is a change agent and her commitment to our community is worthy of recognition.'
Other award honorees include:
The California Wellness Foundation with the Visionary Leadership Award, Clay Counseling Solutions with the Mental Health Champion Award, Dr. Guillermo Valenzuela with the Community Health Champion Award, California Criminal Justice Funders Group with the Courageous Philanthropy Award, Erin Brinker with the Community Champion Award, Jan Robinson Flint and Nourbese Flint with the Dynamic Duo Award, and Linda Hart with the Ramos Family Spirit of Compassion Award.
Time for Change Foundation's 18th Annual Awards Gala will take place on Friday, April 10 at the Doubletree Hilton in Ontario from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
To purchase tickets for the event or to become a sponsor, visit their website at www.TimeForChangeFoundation.org or contact Perez at (909) 886-2994 or by email at vperez@timeforchangefoundation.org.
