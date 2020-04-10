Stater Bros. Markets on April 10 announced an extension of the $2/hour wage incentive for all hours worked for all of the company’s hourly employees that work in the stores, distribution, transportation, corporate offices, and construction.
This incentive is extended through Sunday, May 3, the company said.
Stater Bros. had previously announced an increase in pay for employees in March.
“The spirit of the Stater Bros. ‘Family’ has always been to do the right thing, for the right reason,” said Stater Bros. CEO Pete Van Helden. “Our employees remain committed to helping our community during this difficult period. Many continue to work long hours to ensure the service to our customers remains uninterrupted. We are proud of our team and appreciate their extraordinary efforts in supporting our customers and communities."
Stater Bros. Markets is currently operating daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., with 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. dedicated exclusively for senior shoppers. The company has several stores in Fontana.
