Employees at Stater Bros. Markets will get some extra money for the holidays.
The company announced on Dec. 4 that it is reinstating the $2/hr. wage incentive for all hours worked for all of the company’s hourly employees that work in the stores, distribution, transportation, corporate offices, and construction.
The incentive will be effective for three weeks starting on the work periods beginning Sunday, Dec. 6 and Monday, Dec. 7.
“Throughout this challenging year, our Stater Bros. Family has remained committed to serving the needs of our Southern California communities,” said Stater Bros. CEO Pete Van Helden. “I continue to be proud of our employees who display their extraordinary dedication every single day and this wage incentive is but a small token of our company’s appreciation of their efforts."
All Stater Bros. Markets locations, including several in Fontana, are currently operating from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
