For 12 lucky students, a free “Masonry and Construction Careers Boot Camp” kicked off on June 21.
The boot camp is being funded by MITA (Masonry Industry Training Association) and the Chaffey College InTech Center (Industrial Technical Learning Center) in Fontana.
This is a four-week, 12-hour, hands-on training event that offers a career pathway in the masonry and construction trades for high school students.
After attending a pre-tour of the training center, a parent of one of the students who would be attending the training stated, “We are excited. I, as a parent felt so moved by the instructor that I wished I could join! His talk on life and passion for doing what you love hit home. Maybe these young kids do not understand the depth of that yet, but I truly pray these kids find it. This program is invaluable to the youth of today! So thankful someone directed it my son’s way."
The students are being taught basic safety, carpentry, masonry tools and techniques, equipment, measurements and drawings, mortar, construction math, proper hand and power tool use, introduction to material handling, construction drawings, and basic rigging. They will also receive a Cal OSHA-10 General Industry Certification as well as a Chaffey College Certificate of Completion.
The 12 students represent high schools from Etiwanda, Alta Loma, Banning, Beaumont, Upland and Redlands East Valley. They all have an interest in the construction trade industry.
The Summer Youth Boot Camp will give them the background they need to plan for their future.
MITA was started in the spring of 1997 by a group of contractors. MITA’s main objective is to partner with high schools and colleges to train as many young people as possible in the masonry construction trades to support the industry. MITA also provides apprentice programs for the masonry industry.
InTech is a regional training center designed to train and upskill a workforce pipeline for business and industry in the Inland Empire region and provide training at no cost to all individuals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.