Hundreds of San Bernardino County high school students will gather Oct. 14 at the Chaffey College Industrial Technical Learning Center in Fontana for “Manufacturing Day” — an event that showcases rewarding manufacturing careers.
Organizers hold the event annually to show students and educators that well-paying jobs exist in manufacturing and logistics, as well as low and no-cost training options. The event will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 9400 Cherry Avenue.
“Events like this are important not only for students, but also our regional workforce,” said Chaffey College Superintendent/President Henry D. Shannon. “This is a great opportunity to give our area high school students a glimpse of career paths they can consider.”
Students will tour manufacturing facilities, interact with local employers and get hands-on exposure to training equipment such as welding simulators, robotics and more.
Manufacturing involves the mechanical, physical or chemical transformation of materials, substances or components into new products, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Various positions exist for industrial maintenance technicians, machinists, welders, woodworkers, medical appliance technicians and more.
About four million manufacturing jobs will need to be filled in the U.S. during the next decade, according to the National Association of Manufacturers. Chaffey College hosts the event to contribute to the future of the industry by creating partnerships and providing a pipeline of skilled workers.
For regional employers, Manufacturing Day is the industry’s biggest annual opportunity to positively change perceptions about advanced manufacturing jobs. Students will tour facilities such as California Steel Industries, Garner Holt, Ventura Foods, Target distribution, Walmart and more.
