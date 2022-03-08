Dianne Suess, MBA, BSN, has been selected as the new chief administrative officer for the Kaiser Permanente San Bernardino County Area, Kaiser said in a news release.
As a member of the executive team, Suess will partner with Medical Center administrative team leaders Timothy Jenkins, MD, area medical director and chief of staff, and Georgina Garcia, senior vice president and area manager, to support high quality patient care, build effective teams, and promote collaborative relationships at the Kaiser Permanente Fontana and Ontario Medical Centers and in the overall management of San Bernardino County Area operations.
Suess received her BSN degree from St. Mary’s/Samuel Merritt College in 1995. Following graduation, she began her nursing career in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps as a head nurse. She served with distinction for six years and completed her service in the Army at the rank of captain.
She began her Kaiser Permanente career on the front line in 2002 at Kaiser Permanente Fontana Medical Center as a registered nurse in labor and delivery. Within her first year of employment, she became a department administrator in women and children’s health before becoming the department administrator for ophthalmology.
In 2016, she received her Master’s degree in business administration from the University of Redlands, and later that same year with the newly created SBC Women and Children’s Health service line, she served as assistant medical group administrator (AMGA). Her AMGA leadership assignments have included women and children’s health, laboratory/pathology, employee health, access, care experience, and centralized reception. Her leadership has also been integral to the SBC COVID-19 pandemic response of the last two years, building teams and creating new systems and processes where none existed before, to support the needs of patients and KP physicians and staff.
