A tentative agreement was reached on April 4 by the member-led bargaining committee representing seven UFCW Locals across Southern California and Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions, and Ralphs, the unions said in a news release.
The deal includes significant wage increases, guaranteed hours for part time workers, stronger health benefits, improved store safety and a secured pension, the unions said.
“This tentative agreement is a big deal and we are all excited. Grocery store workers have served our customers throughout the most difficult moments of our lifetime. We’ve kept the stores open and have contributed to the companies’ success. This is a well deserved contract that we look forward to ratifying soon,” said Manny Estrada, a pharmacy clerk at a Grover Beach Vons and also a bargaining committee member.
Once the members of the seven UFCW local unions covered by the agreement have an opportunity to review and vote, there will be more details on the contract, the news release said.
There are Vons and Ralphs stores in Fontana.
