The Fontana Chamber of Commerce will be holding its monthly membership luncheon on Thursday, March 10.
The event is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Center Stage Theater, 8463 Sierra Avenue.
San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman will be the guest speaker.
Hagman will provide updates on current issues in the county as well as news about Ontario International Airport.
The cost is $30 for members (early bird special) and $35 after March 7. For non-members, the cost is $35 ($40 after March 7).
Interested persons can register at fontanachamber.org.
For more information, call (909) 822-4433.
