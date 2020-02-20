Twenty-eight K-12 schools and districts, as well as institutes of higher education, are scheduled to participate in the annual San Bernardino Countywide Teacher Recruitment Fair that will be held on Feb. 29 in San Bernardino.
The Fontana Unified School District will be participating in the event, which is a collaboration between the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools, California Teachers Association and district superintendents.
The event will take place in the Valencia Room at the National Orange Show, 930 S. Arrowhead Avenue, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Recruitment for applicant teachers is for all grade levels -- as well as subject areas -- of K-12 education, and districts may hold interviews on site. For applicants to register online for the event, go to: https://sbcss.k12oms.org/66-182092. The deadline for applicants to register is Feb. 28.
In addition to Fontana, the K-12 educational agencies scheduled to have representatives at the event are Adelanto, Apple Valley, Barstow, Chaffey, Chino Valley, Colton, Etiwanda, Hesperia, Morongo, Mountain View, Ontario-Montclair, Oro Grande, Redlands, Rialto, Rim of the World, San Bernardino City, San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools and its Norton Science and Language Academy, Silver Valley, Snowline, Upland, and Victor Elementary.
Higher education institutions participating include Barstow Community College, Brandman University, Cal State San Bernardino, Claremont Graduate and the University of Redlands.
For more information about the Teacher Recruitment Fair, call (909) 386-9561.
