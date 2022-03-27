Grocery store workers represented by seven UFCW locals voted "overwhelmingly" to authorize a ULP strike at Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions stores across Central and Southern California, according to a news release issued by the unions on March 27.
Members of UFCW Locals 8GS, 135, 324, 770, 1167, 1428, and 1442 voted to authorize a ULP strike should that become necessary, the news release said. These locals represent more than 47,000 supermarket employees impacted by this vote.
There are Ralphs and Vons stores in Fontana.
A bargaining committee made up of workers and union leaders began negotiations with the companies in January and bargained for six weeks. The contract expired on March 6 without an agreement being reached.
UFCW Locals 8GS, 135, 324, 770, 1167, 1428, and 1442 represent more than 60,000 employees covered by a master food agreement with Ralphs, Vons/Albertsons/Pavilions, Stater Brothers, Gelsons, and Super A.
Negotiations will resume March 30 with UFCW and Ralphs and Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions. No dates have been set yet for a strike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.