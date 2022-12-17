Three children received much-needed clothing and shoes thanks to an event at the Kohl’s store in Fontana recently.
The Sheriff’s Employees’ Benefit Association (SEBA) organized the annual Shop With A Cop event in conjunction with the Fontana Sheriff’s Station, according to a Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Department on Dec. 14.
“This year we chose the grandmother of three grandchildren. Sadly, their mother unexpectedly passed away last year. Grandma chose to raise and care for her three children ages 2-15 years old,” the Facebook post said.
Thanks to SEBA and Kohl’s, the children received the free items.
“Shop With A Cop provides seasonal cheer to families in need and helps develop long-term, positive relationships with law enforcement,” the Facebook post said.
SEBA worked with Kohl's in Fontana to provide clothing and shoes to needy children. (Contributed photo by San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.