Three students from Fontana have received scholarships from SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union serving school employees and their families.
The Fontana winners are Kenia Castaneda, a college freshman; Francisco Lagos, a college sophomore; and Kylie Sanders, a high school graduating senior.
“In addition to their success in school, leadership and community involvement, these scholarship winners have demonstrated characteristics such as reliability and integrity,” said Josh Smith, vice president, school and community relations at SchoolsFirst FCU. “We created the Member Education Award scholarship program to help hard-working student Members finance their higher education, and we are honored to recognize these students today.”
