Time for Change Foundation (TFCF) has been selected by the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund to receive a $1.25 million grant to help provide much-needed services in the Inland Empire.
Kim Carter, founder of TFCF, and Vanessa Perez, the executive director, said they were thankful to receive the award.
“We are overwhelmed with the generosity of the Bezos Families Fund and humbled to know that the founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, has truly committed his philanthropic efforts to helping address the housing crisis and supporting homeless families,” Perez said.
Since its inception in 2002, TFCF has helped more than 1,700 women make the transition from homelessness and incarceration into self-sufficiency. In addition, the foundation has reunited 299 children from foster care back with their mothers via TFCF's programs.
“Our model is innovative, evaluated, and it’s producing phenomenal results,” Carter said. “TFCF is looking to leverage and find matching dollars needed to build more affordable housing for women and children.”
TFCF uses a three-pronged approach which includes direct services, advocacy, and community development. Dismantling structural racism and systemic barriers to housing and education while building the community economic infrastructure needed to support low income families is what drives the foundation's passion and commitment to this work.
“I’m inspired by TFCF’s commitment to re-entry efforts and housing support for previously incarcerated women and their children,” said Bezos in a news release. “I hope that this grant will help continue to serve families in the San Bernardino area during these challenging times.”
TFCF is one of 42 nonprofits across the U.S. to receive the third annual Day 1 Families Fund grants.
