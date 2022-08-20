Many large industrial warehouses have been built in Fontana and other cities in the Inland Empire over the past several years, and that trend accelerated after the COVID-19 outbreak began.
Pandemic-related consumer spending increases have caused rapid expansion in the logistics industry, with warehousing positions in the Inland Empire growing 28 percent between February of 2020 and October of 2021, according to Rep. Norma Torres (D-35th District).
“The Inland Empire is home to thousands of warehouse workers, who have served on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic and risk their lives,” Torres said in a news release.
In order to honor these workers and their sacrifices while serving the American people, Torres introduced a resolution to declare Aug. 14-20 Warehouse Worker Recognition Week.
“Our nation’s warehouse workers have overcome unprecedented challenges in the workplace, often working under dangerous hot conditions and high demands,” Torres said. “We must continue to advocate for safer working conditions and fairer wages.”
In her resolution, Torres pointed out some of the difficulties faced by the workers:
• They work around the clock, with little to no rest, all while too often being the victims of wage theft and the lowest paid workers, with no retirement or medical benefits;
• In the summer months they work in dangerously hot conditions, and as a result of working around the clock to meet the demand, they can suffer from muscle cramps, sweat through their clothes, become dehydrated, and feel faint.
Warehouses in the Inland Empire manage distribution for most goods traveling through the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports, which receive 40 percent of the nation’s imports.
The growth of the logistics industry has caused much controversy in the local area. Supporters say the warehouses provide good jobs close to home, while opponents say the proliferation of the large buildings results in environmental and traffic problems.
“By investing in our warehouse workers, we address our supply chain issues, strengthen our logistics industry, and support hard-working Americans. This resolution will help us focus on their needs and the critical role they play in our economy,” Torres said.
