With U.S. businesses accelerating their hiring and Southern California’s economy rebounding from COVID-19 labor disruption, regional leaders on July 30 welcomed a Toyota-Lexus automotive technician training program to the Inland Empire.
Universal Technical Institute announced the first local cohort of students have begun their accelerated 12-week training to complete eight Toyota and five Lexus class credentials, preparing them to join one of the largest dealer networks in California. The Toyota Professional Automotive Technician (TPAT) program delivers specialized training on both Toyota equipment and vehicles, and helps students prepare to complete certification testing by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE).
Students receive hands-on technical training, explore high-demand career opportunities, and achieve Certified Technician status for a vast Southern California Toyota and Lexus dealer network.
“Trained auto technicians are in great demand and are the key to any successful dealership,” said Joseph Myers, technician development manager for the TPAT program at Toyota Motor North America. “We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with UTI to fulfill the pipeline of new talent while providing stable jobs and career security that aims to give vehicle owners the most satisfying service experience possible.”
“These students are receiving training in automotive technology that takes dealership technicians years to finish and the job market is eager to welcome new talent,” said Migdalia “Mig” Vazquez, the campus president. “This is especially true in Southern California, where we have one of the most active transportation and logistics corridors in the United States.”
Employers continue to express a need for hiring as the U.S. Labor Department describes a mismatch between what employers need and what trained job seekers are prepared to perform upon entering the market.
The grand opening of the TPAT program was attended by local elected officials from Rancho Cucamonga and former Congresswoman Loretta L. Sanchez, who is now serving as an independent director of the board at UTI.
“For those of us who call Southern California home, it’s no surprise that skilled automotive technicians are valued and in high demand,” said Sanchez. “It’s inspiring to see students so focused on their trade and learning from among the best instructors --all at a campus with advanced technology, resources, and equipment to create a real-life learning environment. These students will serve as an inspiration to many Californians seeking this type of education.”
The Toyota TPAT program will accept applications at the Rancho Cucamonga campus throughout the year. For more information or to enroll, students can visit www.uti.edu/toyota.
