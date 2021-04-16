With COVID-19 infection rates continuing to decline and San Bernardino County in the state’s Orange Tier, many local residents are returning to air travel.
So what can you expect when flying in or out of Ontario International Airport?
Airport officials say that ONT's recovery from the pandemic is among the most rapid of all U.S. airports, and recently announced the resumption of service to key destinations and the addition of new ones.
“We’ve been seeing passenger traffic steadily returning,” said Atif Elkadi, the airport’s deputy CEO. “Last year we resumed or began new service to five destinations -- Atlanta, Midway Airport in Chicago, Houston, Seattle and Mexico City -- and this spring added flights to another nine markets: O’Hare Airport in Chicago, Honolulu, Las Vegas, Miami, Newark, Orlando, Phoenix, Sacramento and San Francisco. There are a lot of options for travelers.”
Elkadi attributed much of the increase in traffic to the airport’s ONTo What Matters Most initiative, a multifaceted, airport-wide program designed to protect the health and safety of travelers, visitors and airport staff. Elements include:
• The frequent cleaning and disinfecting of planes and the airport itself
• Locating hand sanitizer stations throughout the facility
• The installation of UV-sterilization technology on escalator rails for frequent cleaning
• Installation of plexiglass partitions at airline ticket counters, information desks, shops, and restaurants
• Limiting restaurant capacity to 50 percent, with seats removed to permit social distancing.
Airport visitors are required to follow a few simple rules to protect their own health and that of others. For example, face coverings are obligatory everywhere on airport property and on every airline, and social distancing is required.
There are additional requirements for those flying to Hawaii; for example, travelers must show results from a negative COVID-19 test in order to fly into Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (formerly known as Honolulu International Airport), and negative tests are required for all passengers traveling into the United States from abroad.
Elkadi also said that travelers equipped with smartphones can easily practice social distancing at the airport by taking advantage of its “Guide to a Socially Distant Journey.”
“Passengers can pre-book parking at booking.flyontario.com and scan in with a QR code, then check-in to their flight and pay for their baggage on their particular airline’s app or website,” he said. Once they’ve passed through security, they can connect to the airport’s free WiFi service, FlyONT.
And since some airlines are no longer providing in-flight service, Cello recommends selecting one of the airport’s numerous restaurants, picking up a quick meal and then paying for it via a contact-free system such as Apple Pay or Google Pay.
“We’ve gone to considerable lengths to make traveling safe and easy,” he said. “We realize many people are eager to get out of town and we want to help them relax by emphasizing that their health is our paramount concern.”
