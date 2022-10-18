Socal Vendor Mall will be presenting Trick or Shop on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Foothill Builders Mart in Fontana.
The pop-up event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 15825 Foothill Boulevard.
There will be live music, local vendors, food, and drinks.
A costume contest will take place at noon.
All interested persons are invited to stop by the location.
