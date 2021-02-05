Two new hotels are planned in the area just south of the Interstate 10 Freeway in Fontana, according to the city's annual report.
• La Quinta Hotel is a four-story hotel covering about 59,524 square feet on the southeast corner of Slover and Juniper avenues. The building will have a proposed 111 guest rooms with an outdoor swimming pool amenity.
• Marriott TownePlace Suites, a four-story hotel covering about 63,355 square feet, will be located on the west side of Sierra Avenue, south of Slover. The building has a proposed 107 guest rooms and an outdoor swimming pool amenity.
The report did not indicate when the hotels would be constructed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.