Two legislative proposals that would have established some restrictions on warehouse development in California will not become law this year, but the issue is likely to be under consideration once again in 2024.
The two competing bills were put forward by members of the California Assembly who represent Fontana and other Inland Empire cities.
One of the bills, AB 1748, initiated by Assemblymember James Ramos (D-San Bernardino), was supported by a 4-1 vote of the Fontana City Council because it was less restrictive than the other bill, AB 1000, which was proposed by Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-Colton).
Controversy over the enormous growth of the logistics industry has been raging for several years.
Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren has been encouraging warehouse development in the city because it creates jobs. Critics of the mayor’s policies have said that warehouses are causing environmental and other problems.
----- RAMOS said that his bill remained active in the Appropriations Committee but will not move forward in 2023.
His AB 1748 would require local agencies to implement a 300-foot minimum setback for qualifying logistic facilities that include 400,000 square feet of building space. It would also require other landscape buffer requirements next to sensitive receptors such as schools, parks, and hospitals.
AB 1748 was sponsored by the California State Council of Laborers and the Inland Empire Economic Partnership. It was also backed by San Bernardino County and groups such as the Building Industry Association of Southern California and unions for carpenters, contractors and iron workers.
----- REYES said her legislation sought to establish a much bigger buffer — 1,000 feet — between new warehouses and sensitive receptors.
“While, in late April, I was disappointed that AB 1000 did not receive enough votes to pass out of the Assembly Local Government Committee, I look forward to being able to work on it again next year as a two year bill,” Reyes said.
“I am proud of the diverse coalition of AB 1000, including organized labor, environmental justice advocates, environmentalists, small businesses and healthcare professionals, all of whom stood together with local community members. These groups demanded, and will continue to demand, that the state step up and offer critical protection for the communities of San Bernardino and Riverside counties.
“I look forward to continuing to work on this issue until our Inland Empire communities receive that protection.”
