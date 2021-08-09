Jennings Imel, the executive director of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Western Regional Office, will be the special guest speaker at an event in Fontana on Thursday, Aug. 12.
This event, which is the monthly membership luncheon coordinated by the Fontana Chamber of Commerce, will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Center Stage Theater, 8463 Sierra Avenue in Fontana.
Imel will provide updates on state and federal laws that will affect businesses and public policies.
The cost is $25 for members and $35 for non-members. Interested persons are urged to RSVP at Fontanachamber.org.
