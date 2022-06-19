The unemployment rate is continuing to go down.
The jobless rate in San Bernardino County dropped from 3.8 percent to 3.4 percent in May, according to data released on June 17 by the California Employment Development Department (EDD) from two surveys.
Meanwhile, California's unemployment rate also went down last month, hitting 4.3 percent, as the state’s employers added 42,900 non-farm payroll jobs to the economy.
The state’s rate is now just 0.2 percentage point higher than the pre-pandemic unemployment rate of 4.1 percent in February of 2020.
California has enjoyed month-over gains in non-farm jobs in 15 of the past 16 months, totaling a 1,481,800 job gain over that time period.
Eight of California’s 11 industry sectors gained jobs in May, with Information (+8,800) posting the largest increase. The sector’s growth was due in part to increases in the motion picture and sound recording industries.
