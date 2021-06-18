California’s unemployment rate fell from 8.0 percent in April to 7.9 percent in May as the state’s employers gained 104,500 non-farm payroll jobs, according to data released on June 18 by the California Employment Development Department (EDD) from two surveys.
This comes after April’s upwards-revised (+200 jobs) month-over gain of 102,000 jobs and a downwards-revised (-59,400) unemployment month-over change of -62,600, the EDD said.
The jobless rate in San Bernardino County continued to go down, dropping to 7.3 percent in May. Neighboring Riverside County's rate was 7.2 percent.
Many economists are optimistic about the state's prospects now that California has officially reopened its economy.
“California has reopened, and we're ready to roar back," said Dee Dee Myers, the director of the Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development. "Nine out of 11 sectors added jobs in May, including Leisure and Hospitality, which created more than 50,000 new jobs for the fourth consecutive month. California continues to drive the nation's recovery, accounting for almost 23 percent of the job growth nationwide over the past four months. All signs continue to point to a strong and equitable recovery as we move beyond the pandemic."
“Californians came together to get us to this point and now we must focus on what a strong, resilient economy that values working people looks like,” said California Labor Secretary Julie Su. “As California reopens and workplaces across California transition to new Emergency Temporary Standards, the work ahead is about not just getting Californians back to work but creating quality jobs, preparing Californians for those jobs, ensuring access for those too often left behind, and supporting employers who are investing in their workforce.”
