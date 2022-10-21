The unemployment rate in San Bernardino County — as well as the jobless rate in California as a whole — dropped below 4.0 percent last month.
The San Bernardino County rate went down from 4.2 percent in August to 3.8 percent in September, according to data released by the California Employment Development Department (EDD) on Oct. 21.
Meanwhile, California’s jobless rate decreased to 3.9 percent in September, which is tied with July of this year as the state’s lowest ever on record in a data series that dates back to 1976.
The state has now regained 99.1 percent (2,734,200) of the 2,758,900 non-farm jobs lost during March and April of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
September 2022 marked the 12th consecutive month of non-farm job gains, which now totals a 712,600 job gain over that time period.
