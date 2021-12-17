The unemployment rate in San Bernardino County dropped to 5.5 percent in November, which was much better than California’s overall rate of 6.9 percent, according to data released on Dec. 17 by the California Employment Development Department (EDD).
The state’s employers added 45,700 non-farm payroll jobs to the economy last month. Thanks to November’s job growth, the state has now regained 1,889,000, or nearly 70 percent, of the 2,714,800 jobs that were lost in March and April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
California’s November jobs increase accounted for nearly 22 percent of the nation’s 210,000 overall jobs gain for the month.
