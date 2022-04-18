California’s unemployment rate went down for the month of March to 4.9 percent as the state’s employers added 60,200 non-farm payroll jobs to the economy, according to data released on April 15 by the California Employment Development Department (EDD) from two surveys.
February’s unemployment rate was revised down 0.1 percentage points to 5.3 percent due to a drop in unemployment by 12,000 persons.
California has now regained nearly 90 percent (2,463,400) of the 2,758,900 non-farm jobs lost during March and April of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
California has enjoyed month-over gains in non-farm jobs in 13 of the past 14 months, totaling a 1,380,100 job gain over that time period.
Fewer than one million Californians are unemployed for the first time since February 2020.
San Bernardino County’s unemployment rate was 4.3 percent in March.
