California’s unemployment rate decreased to a new all-time record low in the month of July to 3.9 percent as the state’s employers added 84,800 non-farm payroll jobs to the economy, according to data released on Aug. 19 by the California Employment Development Department (EDD).
The state has now regained 97.3 percent (2,685,100) of the 2,758,900 non-farm jobs lost during March and April of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of July, California’s private sector (non-government) has fully recovered from pandemic losses.
July marked the 10th consecutive month of non-farm job gains and the 13th consecutive month of losses in unemployment.
San Bernardino County’s jobless rate also dropped to 3.9 percent last month after being 4.0 percent in June, the EDD said.
