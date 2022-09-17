The unemployment rate has gone up for both San Bernardino County and for California as a whole.
The San Bernardino County rate increased from 3.9 percent in July to 4.2 percent in August, according to data released on Sept. 16 by the state’s Employment Development Department (EDD).
California’s jobless rate rose from 3.9 percent to 4.1 percent, despite the state’s employers adding 19,900 non-farm payroll jobs to the economy, the EDD said.
August’s 0.2 percentage point gain is the first time since May of 2020 that California’s unemployment rate saw a month-over increase.
The state has now regained 98.3 percent (2,711,600) of the 2,758,900 non-farm jobs lost during March and April of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
