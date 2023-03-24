The unemployment rate went up slightly in San Bernardino County as well as in California aa a whole, according to data released on March 24 by the California Employment Development Department.
The jobless rate in San Bernardino County increased from 4.4 percent in January to 4.5 percent in February, the EDD said.
The state’s rate went up from 4.2 percent to 4.3 percent, even though California’s employers added 32,300 non-farm payroll jobs to the economy in February.
Eight of California’s 11 industry sectors gained jobs last month. The category of Private Education and Health Services (+11,300) led the way with strong gains in the health care and social assistance subsector, where most of the gains were centralized in offices of physicians and child day care services.
The Leisure and Hospitality sector (+11,200) again enjoyed strong month-over gains, thanks largely to limited-service restaurants and other eating places.
