The unemployment rate went up slightly in both San Bernardino County and California as a whole last month.
California’s unemployment rate increased by 0.1 percentage point from May to 4.6 percent for June as the state’s employers added 11,600 non-farm payroll jobs to the economy, according to data released on July 21 by the California Employment Development Department (EDD) from two surveys.
Over the past year, California has gained 397,400 non-farm jobs, which averages out to 33,117 jobs per month.
San Bernardino County’s jobless rate went up to 4.9 percent in June from 4.3 percent in May. Riverside County’s rate rose to 5.0 percent.
