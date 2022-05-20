The unemployment rate in San Bernardino County dropped to 3.8 percent in April, according to data released on May 20 by the California Employment Development Department (EDD).
The county’s jobless rate fell from 4.3 percent in March and 5.0 percent in February, the EDD said.
Payrolls across the county have surged above where they were before the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 — one of the strongest recovery rates in California.
Overall in California, the unemployment rate declined to 4.6 percent in April as the state’s employers added 41,400 non-farm payroll jobs to the economy.
March’s unemployment rate was revised down 0.1 percentage points to 4.8 percent, largely due to a 6,000-person decrease in unemployment, the EDD said.
California has now regained more than 91 percent (2,519,000) of the 2,758,900 non-farm jobs lost during March and April of 2020 due to the pandemic.
