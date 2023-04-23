California’s unemployment rate stayed constant from February and remained at 4.4 percent for March, according to the California Employment Development Department (EDD).
February’s initial estimate of a 4.3 percent jobless rate was revised up by a tenth of a percentage point due to an increase in unemployment, the EDD said on April 21.
The state’s employers added 8,700 non-farm payroll jobs to the economy.
Since the current economic expansion began in April of 2020, California has gained 3,049,800 jobs, which works out to a monthly average of 84,717 jobs gained over that time.
San Bernardino County’s unemployment rate was 4.5 percent in March, the same as it was in February.
----- OVERALL in the state, six of the 11 industry sectors gained jobs in March, with Private Education and Health Services (plus 7,000) leading the way with notable gains in Offices of Dentists, Home Health Care Services, and Hospitals.
Government (plus 6,900) enjoyed the second-strongest month-over gain as jobs were added in all three of its sub-sectors, with the strongest gains coming in Local Government Education.
Construction (minus 8,200) suffered the largest reduction in month-over employment, with much of its losses coming in the Specialty Trade Contractors and Construction of Buildings sub-sectors.
Additional losses came in the sectors of Highway, Street, and Bridge Construction and Residential Building Construction, among others.
Extreme weather and flooding likely played a role in the sector’s month-over decline as atmospheric rivers hit California, including San Bernardino County, during the survey week.
