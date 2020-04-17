The unemployment rate skyrocketed this past month and is expected to eventually get much worse because of the coronavirus crisis.
In California, the jobless rate rose from 3.9 percent in February to 5.3 percent in March, according to data released on April 17 by the California Employment Development Department (EDD).
In San Bernardino County, the unemployment rate jumped to 4.9 percent, and in Riverside County it was 5.3 percent.
The unemployment figures reflect data taken from the survey week of March 12 and partially predates the current and worsening economic impact created by COVID-19. Data for the survey week including April 12 is scheduled to be released on May 22, the EDD said.
Employers lost 99,500 non-farm jobs in California in March, ending a record job expansion of 120 months, which surpassed the long expansion of the 1960s. In the recent expansion, California had gained 3,417,700 jobs, which accounted for 15 percent of the nation’s 22,789,000 job gain over the same timeframe.
March's job loss total was the state's fourth-largest on record, and was driven by declines in six of California’s 11 industry sectors, the EDD said. The leisure and hospitality sector (-67,200) posted the biggest jobs loss, due in large part to drops in full service restaurants as well as food services and drinking places. The categories of "other services" (-15,500) and construction (-11,600) also experienced significant losses.
Government’s large job gain (5,200) was mostly due to a rise in local government employment. Federal government employment also helped with larger-than-normal increases, boosted by growth in employment for the U.S. Census.
