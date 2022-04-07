Universal Technical Institute will be hosting a car show on Saturday, April 9 at 9494 Haven Avenue in Rancho Cucamonga.
The event, which starts at 11 a.m., will feature more than 300 classic, vintage, special interest, and exotic cars and motorcycles.
The public is invited to attend.
Instructors will be available to show future students about automotive, diesel, collision repair, welding and machining professions.
