Gasoline prices are continuing their rapid decline, and now the average price in San Bernardino has fallen below $3 per gallon, according to Gas Buddy.
San Bernardino gas prices have fallen 11.5 cents per gallon in the past week and are now 40.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 56.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
The steep drop in prices is expected to continue in April, Gas Buddy said.
In Fontana, the 76 station at 8921 Sierra Avenue is selling gasoline for $2.39 per gallon as of March 30, Gas Buddy said.
The price is $2.45 at Costco at 16505 Sierra Lakes Parkway (where membership is required) and at ARCO at 8898 Sierra Avenue.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 10.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $1.97/g on March 30. The national average is down 45.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 72.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
"Today, we enter the 38th straight day the national average gas price has fallen, and the first week of the national average being under $2/gal for the first time in over four years as motorists park their cars and shelter in place, leading to an unprecedented drop never before seen in U.S. gasoline demand, causing prices to sink like a rock," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "With the nation continuing to be under siege from the coronavirus and millions staying parked at home, there's quite a bit more downside that's in the pipeline coming in the weeks ahead. We could easily see the national average fall 50 cents to a dollar per gallon, while pricey states like California will see the biggest drops to come, playing catch up to the drop that has seen 29 states average gas prices fall under $2. Motorists should continue to be vigilant if they need to fill their tanks -- bring hand sanitizer and potentially wipes, but also shop around as the gap between stations widens to historic levels."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.