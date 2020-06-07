California will allow bars, gyms, day camps, schools and other sectors to begin reopening next Friday, June 12, according to an announcement by San Bernardino County officials.
These are among several new businesses and activities the State Department of Public Health has announced can reopen in those counties that have met certain thresholds on the number of cases, testing and preparedness.
The state issued new guidance documents for these new sectors, giving each business or activity adequate time to create reopening plans. The following are the sectors that will be allowed to reopen next Friday:
• Bars and wineries https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-restaurants-bars.pdf
• Family entertainment centers https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-familyentertainment.pdf
• Museums, galleries and zoos https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-zoos-museums.pdf
• Fitness facilities https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-fitness.pdf
• Campgrounds https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-campgrounds.pdf
• Hotels https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-hotels-lodging-rentals.pdf
• Satellite wagering facilities https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-cardrooms-racetracks.pdf
However, not included in the announcement were nail salons, movie theaters and youth sports, which are not authorized to reopen.
Most of the new businesses are part of “Stage 3” on the state’s County’s 4-Stage Reopening Plan. San Bernardino County officials will share guidance links for these sectors on June 8.
Small businesses that need assistance complying with the guidance should look into the San Bernardino County COVID Compliant Business Partnership Program, https://sbcovid19.com/covid-compliant-business-partnership-program/. Participating small businesses can receive up to $2,500 in funding to pay for improvement, equipment, and supplies needed to comply with safety guidance.
