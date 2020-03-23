The City of Fontana, in partnership with the Fontana Chamber of Commerce, recently began a "Fontana To- Go" menu of restaurants in the city that have ramped up their takeout and delivery options to serve residents during the coronavirus crisis.
"Our local restaurants need us now more than ever to keep family and friends employed," the city said in a news release. "Please help support local food establishments."
This is a preliminary list that was updated on March 23.
The "Fontana To- Go" Menu:
----- APPLEBEE'S (16867 Sierra Lakes Parkway)
Hours of operation: Sunday - Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Takeout available
Delivery options: Grubhub, Applebee's
Curbside pickup available
----- BAKER'S DRIVE-THRU (all Fontana locations)
----- BILLY J'S (9976 Sierra Avenue, across from Kaiser Hospital)
Hours of operation: Monday - Sunday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
View menu online at https://billyjs.com
Take Out/curbside options, call (909) 350-0939
Delivery options: Uber Eats, DoorDash, Slice, Grubhub
----- BOSTON'S RESTAURANT AND SPORTS BAR (16927 Sierra Lakes Parkway)
Hours of operation: Monday - Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Order online at https://www.bostons.com/
Take out/ curbside options
Delivery options: Uber Eats, DoorDash, Slice, Grubhub
----- BRANDON'S DINER (17132 Slover Avenue)
Hours of operation: Monday - Sunday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Take out/curbside options, call (909) 428-3535
----- CARL'S JR. (14454 Valley Boulevard)
Drive thru is open
Delivery options: Postmates, DoorDash, Uber Eats
Postmates and DoorDash code for FREE delivery: Carlsjrnow
----- CHAPALA RESTAURANT (15891 Foothill Boulevard, Suite 6)
Hours of operation have not changed: Weekdays 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; weekends 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Postmates, DoorDash, and Uber Eats
20 percent off for Senior Citizens w/ free coffee
Call restaurant to order delivery or pick-up: (909) 574-2601
----- CHILI'S BAR AND GRILL (15252 Summit Avenue)
Closes at 9 p.m. daily
Delivery closes at 8:30 p.m.
Take out options
Order delivery thru Chili’s app or DoorDash
Dining is closed to the public
----- CHIPOTLE (10515 Sierra Avenue and 16595 Sierra Lakes Parkway)
Hours of operation: Sunday - Saturday, 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Takeout available
Delivery options: Order through Chipotle website or app
----- CORKY'S KITCHEN AND BAKERY
Hours of operation: Sunday - Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Delivery available
Takeout available
----- FARMER BOYS (16015 Sierra Lakes Parkway and 14505 Foothill Boulevard)
Hours have not changed: Closes at 10 p.m.
Take out options
Uber Eats and DoorDash
Drive thru open daily
----- FONTANA PHO (9820 Sierra Avenue)
Hours of operation: Monday - Sunday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Pickup and free delivery with a minimum purchase of $20
Phone: (909) 829-1571
Call in to place all orders
----- GOLDEN PIZZA (17480 Arrow Boulevard, Space 9109)
Hours of operation: Monday - Thursday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday - Sunday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Takeout available call (909) 829-0099
Delivery options: DoorDash, Slicelife
----- IHOP (Fontana locations)
Hours of operation: Monday - Sunday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Takeout available, call (909) 829-0099 or order online
------ IN-N-OUT (9855 Sierra Avenue)
Hours of operation: Sunday - Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.
Takeout available
Drive-thru is open
----- JACK IN THE BOX (17020 S. Highland Avenue)
Drive thru is open 24/7
Delivery options: Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Postmates
Walk-up order at restaurants for lunch and dinner only
----- JERSEY MIKE'S (10515 Sierra Avenue)
Hours of operation: Sunday - Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Takeout available
----- KING TACO (9800 Sierra Avenue)
Hours of operation: Sunday - Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Takeout available
----- KOYA SUSHI (9810 Sierra Avenue)
Hours of operation: Mon. to Wed. 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m., Thur. to Fri. 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.|, Saturday noon to 9:30 p.m.|, Sunday noon - 9:00 p.m.
Takeout available; call (909) 371-0450
----- LEO'S COUNTRY KITCHEN (11201 Sierra Avenue)
Hours of operation: Sunday - Saturday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Takeout available
----- LOGAN'S ROADHOUSE (13480 Baseline Avenue)
Hours of operation: Sunday to Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday to Saturday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Takeout available
Delivery options: DoorDash, Postmates, Grubhub
----- LOUISIANA FAMOUS FRIED CHICKEN (Southridge Village Shopping Center)
Hours of operation: Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Takeout available
Delivery options: DoorDash
----- MIGUEL'S JR. (7490 Cherry Avenue)
Hours of operation have not changed: Closes at 10 p.m.
Uber Eats, Postmates, and DoorDash
Drive thru open
----- MIMI'S CAFE (16933 Sierra Lakes Parkway)
Hours of operation: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. including weekends
Order online at https://www.mimiscafe.com/locations/fontana/
Grubhub
Take out options
----- MOD PIZZA (16391 Sierra Lakes Parkway, Suite 100)
Hours of operation: 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Take out options call (909) 302-5551
Delivery options: DoorDash, Postmates
----- NEKTER JUICE BAR (16421 Sierra Lakes Parkway, Suite 200)
Hours of operation remain the same: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
DoorDash and Postmates
----- OGGI'S SPORTS/BREWHOUSE/PIZZA (16918 S. Highland Avenue)
Hours of operation: Monday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Take out/curbside options available
Delivery options: DoorDash, Postmates, Grubhub
----- POPEYES CHICKEN (16205 Sierra Lakes Parkway and 16989 Valley Boulevard)
Hours of operation: Sunday - Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Takeout available
Delivery options: DoorDash
Drive-thru is open
----- RAISING CANE'S (16988 S. Highland Avenue)
Hours of operation have not changed: M, T, W, Thur, Sun from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Fri and Sat from 9 a.m. to 3:30 a.m.
Drive thru option
Take out or curbside pick-up option. Call restaurant at (909) 427-0455
Large order delivery option
Postmates to commercial businesses only
----- RASPADO XTREME (16117 Foothill Boulevard)
Hours of operation: Mon. to Thurs. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fri. to Sun. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Take out/phone orders call (909) 822-5622
----- ROC'S CREOLE SEAFOOD (16951 Foothill Boulevard, Suite B)
Hours of Operation changed: Noon to 6 p.m. daily
DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates
----- ROSA MARIA'S (13451 Baseline Road, Unit G)
Hours of operation: Sunday - Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Takeout available
Delivery: Postmates
----- SHAKEY'S (16940 Slover Avenue)
Hours of operation: Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Take out options available by phone at (909) 829-0988 or walk-in
10 percent discount for seniors
----- SIERRA NOODLE HOUSE (16923 Sierra Lakes Parkway, Suite 108)
Hours of operation: Tuesday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Order online at https://sierranoodlehouse.com/
Take out option
Delivery: Grubhub, Uber Eats, and DoorDash
----- SPICE JAR (17052 Slover Avenue, Suite 110-111)
Hours of operation have not changed: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Take out via phone: (909) 350-7010 or in person
DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates
----- SUMMA SUSHI (15218 Summit Avenue, Space 500)
Hours of operation: Monday - Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from noon - 10 p.m., Sunday from noon to 9:30 p.m.
Take out options available by phone at (909) 899-4533 or walk-in
----- TACOS UNICOS (16105 Arrow Boulevard)
Hours of operation: Monday - Sunday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Take out options
Online menu tacosunicos.xyz
Phone orders for Fontana location: (909) 822-3888
----- THAI T (11275 Sierra Avenue, Suite 3D)
Hours of operation: Monday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Take out available
Delivery option: DoorDash
----- TIO'S MEXICAN RESTAURANT (16953 Sierra Lakes Parkway)
Hours of operation have not changed: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Takeout/ curbside options
Order online: http://tiosmexicanfood.com/ or call in (909) 355-7770
Grubhub, Uber Eats, DoorDash
----- T-PHO NOODLE AND GRILL (10664 Sierra Avenue)
Hours of operation: Monday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Delivery options: DoorDash, Postmates
Take out available
----- VIVA VILLA TAQUERIA (9585 Sierra Avenue)
Hours of operation: Sunday - Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.
Take out available
Delivery option: DoorDash, Grubhub
----- ZAKY MEDITERRANEAN GRILL (16155 Sierra Lakes Parkway)
Hours of operation: Sunday - Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Take out available
Delivery option: DoorDash, Grubhub
