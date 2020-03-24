Times of operation for markets and stores in Fontana have been updated, with additional times being made available specifically for senior citizens to shop.
Here are the updated times, according to the City of Fontana:
• Superior Grocers: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. (seniors -- 7 - 8 a.m.)
• Cardenas Market: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. (seniors -- 7 - 8 a.m.)
• Smart and Final: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. (seniors -- 7:30 - 8 a.m.)
• Stater Bros.: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. (seniors -- 7:45 - 8 a.m.)
• Vons: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. (seniors -- 7 - 9 a.m. Monday through Friday)
• Target: 8 a.m. - 11 p.m. (seniors -- 8 - 9 a.m. Wednesday)
• Aldi: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. (seniors -- 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday)
• Ralphs: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. (seniors -- 7 - 7:30 a.m.)
• Food 4 Less: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. (seniors -- 7 - 7:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday)
• Walmart: 7 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. (seniors -- 6 - 7 a.m. Tuesday)
• Costco: 10 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. (seniors -- 8 - 9 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday)
• El Super: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. (seniors -- 7 - 8 a.m.)
• Sprouts: 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.
• Winco Foods: 7 a.m. - 11 p.m.
All times in the list are subject to change.
