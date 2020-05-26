Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on May 26 that hair salons and barber shops can now start reopening in certain areas of the state, including San Bernardino County.
These businesses may open as long as they follow critical safety guidelines, such as mandatory face coverings for barbers, stylists, and their clients.
In addition, thorough cleaning protocols must be in place, the governor added.
Businesses that choose to reopen must have modifications, with "appropriate protective gear, particularly face coverings that are so essential in that environment," Newsom said.
San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman was very pleased to hear the news.
“San Bernardino County businesses and residents worked very hard and made tremendous sacrifices to make this moment possible,” said Hagman in a news release. “Your efforts to keep our community safe and healthy have paid off. We are now proceeding toward gradually resuming our normal lives.”
However, at this time, nail salons and gyms are not allowed to reopen.
