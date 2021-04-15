It's official: The historic Bank of America location in central Fontana will be permanently closing its doors.
The financial center, located at 16860 Arrow Boulevard, will be shut down completely on July 13, according to Colleen Haggerty, a Bank of America representative.
"During the health crisis, one of the steps we took was to temporarily close some financial centers to help consolidate resources where we have nearby locations. In this case, this specific financial center has been closed for nearly a year, at the onset of the pandemic, with services consolidated to two nearby centers located less than two miles away on Citrus and Sierra avenues," Haggerty said.
The bank is one of the oldest businesses in Fontana that has been operating at the original location, serving customers for more than three quarters of a century. Bank of America's departure from that location will leave a huge hole in the downtown area.
"While the decision to permanently close a branch is never easy, we have been seeing a significant change in how clients manage their financial lives and do business with us, using digital and self-service platforms more and more for the most common transactions while preferring to visit bank branches only for more complex financial needs. This trend accelerated during in 2020. For example, 85 percent of check deposits happen outside the four walls of our branches," Haggerty said.
"In response, we may look to consolidate resources into nearby sites, especially where we have multiple centers in very close proximity. Whenever we close a center, our goal is to ensure the best transition for the community and clients, giving as much advance notice as possible."
The other nearby Bank of America locations in the Fontana area are at 8023 Citrus Avenue and at 10048 Sierra Avenue.
