Nail salons can now operate indoors, according to an announcement by San Bernardino County on Sept. 22.
California health officials have cleared nail salons (and physician-ordered electrolysis) to operate indoors effective immediately under all tiers in compliance with guidelines, which include the use of disposable gloves, specific disinfectant measures after each service, staggered appointments, face coverings, and other protocols to ensure the safety of both patrons and employees, the county said.
Previously, nail salons were only allowed to accept customers outdoors due to health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.
----- THE STATE ALSO announced some minor loosening of restrictions on restaurants that serve alcoholic beverages. The sale of such beverages no longer needs to occur in the same transaction as a food sale. However, to qualify, a business’s primary focus must be meal service, with the sale of alcoholic beverages only a complementary offering.
“The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, which regulates the sale of alcoholic beverages, will examine the entirety of a licensed business’s operations to assess whether it serves what it deems ‘legitimate meals’,” said County Public Health Director Corwin Porter.
In short, the ABC requires a business that sells alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption to be a “bona fide” eating establishment, rather than a bar or saloon.
