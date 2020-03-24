The UPS Store locations at 15218 Summit Avenue, 16155 Sierra Lakes Parkway, and 11251 Sierra Avenue in Fontana are designated by the state as "essential businesses" and remain open during the coronavirus crisis period.
Services including shipping, mail and package receiving, printing, scanning, faxing and notary are essential for a variety of people and businesses, including those fighting this pandemic in Fontana, and UPS will do its part to be a resource given the current climate, said Melissa Thomas, a UPS Store franchisee in Fontana.
“As an essential retailer, we are keeping our doors open to be a resource for people and our communities,” Thomas said. “For those who are now working from home, have children who are now learning from inside the home, small business owners who are trying to continue to run their business and even medical personnel fighting the pandemic, we’re here to help.”
UPS recognizes that the health and safety of customers and employees is the first priority, Thomas said.
Precautions typically implemented include social distancing and regular disinfecting/sanitizing within the store, especially for frequently touched surfaces such as doors, handles, computers, counters, etc. As a larger network, The UPS Store locations are following guidance from the CDC and WHO, along with all federal, state and local health safety guidelines.
Essential services needed at this time could make a major difference in a customer’s life, Thomas said.
The UPS Store Fontana provides U.S. federal mail to box holders, which could include important health-related shipments (medications and devices, diagnostic/lab results, unique dietary related goods), financial documents (payroll checks, tax refunds), and legal documents (wills, trusts, deeds, contracts, adoption/paternity paperwork, notarized documents, etc.).
"Many of you know me as 'The UPS Lady.' We have been a part of this community for 25 years," Thomas said. "Jerome and I not only have our business here, but we raised our family here in Fontana. Most of our staff are from Fontana and Rialto. As we, as a community endure this crisis together, we all need to remember our humanity and to be thoughtful of each other. We will come out of this a little weary, but stronger. We wish all you and your family the best in these tough times. Fontana STRONG!"
The UPS Store location’s modified hours of operation at 15218 Summit Avenue, Suite 300 are Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and closed on Sunday.
Customers are encouraged to visit the store’s website for the latest information: locations.theupsstore.com (insert city zip code).
