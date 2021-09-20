Members of United Steelworkers Local 7600, which represents 7,400 workers across 72 Kaiser Permanente locations in Southern California, including Fontana, on Sept. 17 announced that they would pause participation in their longstanding labor-management partnership.
The union claimed in a news release that the health care giant repeatedly signaled that it is not taking the partnership seriously, jeopardizing the system’s ability to keep workers and patients safe.
“We remain committed to working with management to improve working conditions and ensure that every patient that enters our doors has access to top quality care,” said USW Local 7600 President Michael Barnett. “But we can only do this if management makes an equal effort.”
Barnett said that in recent months, top management rejected a joint recommendation on racial justice, refused to engage on concerns about safe staffing and leaned on the local to fill many holes in the schedule as workers grapple with the ongoing pandemic. On top of this, management proposed slashing wages for new hires, making it harder to recruit new workers even though staffing is already stretched thin, Barnett said.
“We need a true partner,” said Barnett, “but it’s become clear that management is more concerned with advancing its own agenda than working collaboratively with us.”
More than 52,000 union members in the Alliance of Health Care Unions, which is composed of 21 local unions including USW Local 7600, have been bargaining nationally since April.
USW Local 7600, which represents workers in more than 200 different job classes, including licensed vocational nurses, appointment clerks, housekeeping attendants, medical assistants, customer service representatives, pharmacy assistants, phlebotomists, pharmacy technicians, membership service representatives, and dietary aides, began bargaining over local issues in May.
Both the local and national agreements expire Sept. 30. The local said on Sept. 17 that USW leaders and members are prepared to move forward with a membership vote to authorize a strike if needed.
In Fontana, USW Local 7600 is headquartered at 16855 Arrow Boulevard.
In its most recent proposal, Kaiser Permanente management laid out a two-tiered system that would pay new hires as much as 39 percent less than current employees for the same work, the union said.
“We’re all making sacrifices during the pandemic, working long hours under grueling conditions because we care about our patients, but management is not approaching this situation in the same way,” said Barnett. “It’s past time for management to return to the purpose of the original partnership and once again prioritize the health and wellbeing of our community.”
----- IN RESPONSE, Arlene Peasnall, the senior vice president of human resources at Kaiser Permanente, issued this statement:
“The last 20 months of this pandemic have been an incredibly challenging and stressful time to work on the front lines of health care. We are extremely grateful for our frontline health care workforce, whose commitment to providing care and service throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has been nothing short of inspiring, and to our labor partners who stood side-by-side with us through this unprecedented period in the history of health care.
“We have worked hard to ease the stresses that this pandemic has caused our people. Since early in the pandemic response, Kaiser Permanente has provided nearly $600 million in employee assistance to ensure that our frontline employees had access to alternate housing, special childcare grants, and additional paid leave for COVID-19 illness and exposure. When it became clear at year-end that our workers’ performance bonuses could be reduced by the effects of the pandemic, we instead chose to guarantee all eligible union-represented employees at least a 100 percent payout of their performance bonus, amounting to thousands of dollars a person on average.
“Kaiser Permanente and the Alliance of Health Care Unions began national bargaining on April 20, 2021, and we continue to engage in negotiations. At the heart of our dispute is the fact that health care is increasingly unaffordable and escalating wages are half of the cost of health care. Our employees represented by Alliance unions earn around 26 percent above the average market wage, and in some places it’s 38 percent above market levels.
“On Aug. 25, we offered a proposal that includes wage increases for all current employees and no changes to the current retirement plan. It also guarantees no wage cuts for current employees. These increases are on top of the already market-leading pay and benefits our employees receive, as confirmed by independent wage surveys and the government’s own data compiled by CMS. To help address future costs and ensure we continue to be affordable for our members, we are proposing a market-based compensation structure for those hired in 2023 and beyond that will allow our new employees to be paid above market wages on average, enabling us to continue attracting and retaining top talent.
“Kaiser Permanente’s Labor Management Partnership was created 24 years ago, and has a great track record of serving as the framework through which we can solve sometimes very difficult problems. Instead of abandoning it, in the spirit of the partnership we ask union leaders to continue to work constructively toward an agreement.
“We believe continued discussion at the bargaining table is the best way to resolve issues and differences and reach an agreement.”
