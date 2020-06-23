Inland Empire Walmart associates and the Latino Restaurant Association (LRA) hosted a hot meal giveaway for frontline hospital workers at San Bernardino Medical Center on June 23.
Walmart store associates in San Bernardino and Highland teamed up with the LRA to help feed health care workers during this health crisis as part of LRA’s extended Cinco de Impact campaign.
“We are grateful to have the opportunity to give back to the health care community in the Inland Empire with this small act of appreciation,” said Javier Angulo, Walmart's senior director of community relations. “The global pandemic has been difficult for everyone, including our small businesses, and getting the opportunity to help Latino restaurants and health care heroes at once is an incredible opportunity for our associates.”
The Walmart Foundation granted $50,000 to the LRA to provide meals for frontline workers while also supporting local small Latino businesses. This grant is helping to purchase meals from Latino restaurants to feed more than 5,000 frontline health workers throughout 12 hospitals in the Southern California region.
“Walmart’s generosity is helping feed thousands of front health care workers throughout the Southland while also helping small Latino restaurants stay afloat during this health crisis,” said Lilly Rocha, Latino Restaurant Association representative. “We recognize that the COVID-19 crisis continues to be a threatening risk to our health, so we owe it to our health care workers for their selflessness and perseverance during this difficult time.”
Walmart associates and the LRA assembled and provided 350 hot meals and thank you care packages. The care packages included items that would be helpful during a long shift -- toiletries and snacks -- for hospital health care workers at San Bernardino Medical Center.
