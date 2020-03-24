In response to strong demand in stores, Walmart is hiring 150,000 new workers through the end of May, including more than 6,200 workers across California, to work in its stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers.
On March 23, the company released more details on what that means for those interested in working in the company’s Supply Chain, which includes all fulfillment and distribution centers in the Inland Empire. Highlights include:
• A temporary $2/hour pay increase for all hourly associates working in its e-commerce fulfillment centers, from now through Memorial Day.
• Offering a $250 referral bonus to fulfillment center associates who refer a new hire. The newly hired associate also receives a $250 referral bonus.
• Expedited hiring -- a person can apply online, get hired and begin working in a fulfillment center or distribution center in as little as 24 hours.
The company is offering full-time, part-time and temporary roles.
