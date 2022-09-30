Walmart will be hosting a Driver Open House event across the country and hiring up to 67 CDL-A drivers in San Bernardino County, with an upcoming event being held in Fontana.
While there are different factors that make up a driver’s pay, new drivers can earn up to $110,000.
To drive for Walmart, a commercial driver must have at least 30 months of full-time experience with no serious traffic violations in the last four years.
The Open House will take place Oct. 3-7 at the Walmart Distribution Center at 13550 Valley Boulevard, Suite B.
The event will be Monday/Wednesday/Friday in person from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday virtual event at 9 a.m. Central Time; Thursday virtual event at 3 p.m. Central Time.
Applicants can register here: wmtcareers.com/drivers.
