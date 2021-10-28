Walmart has announced plans to hire thousands of supply chain associates across the United States, including many in the Inland Empire, during a two-day hiring event on Nov. 3 and 4.
The news comes following the company’s September announcement in which the retailer revealed plans to hire 20,000 permanent supply chain associates to support its growing supply chain network.
The Inland Empire hiring event will be taking place on the two days from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at four locations:
• 1600 Agua Mansa Road in Colton
• 21101 Johnson Road in Apple Valley
• 6720 Kimball Avenue in Chino
• 4100 Hamner Avenue in Eastvale
Applicants can also text 240240 to apply by phone.
To see additional hiring sites or to apply, visit walmartcareers.com/hiringevent.
Across the country, the company is planning to hire new employees for many of its facilities in the supply chain network, including lift drivers, order-fillers, shipping loaders, power equipment operators, diesel technicians and drivers.
Average wages for full-time hourly associates are $20.37 an hour based on position, shift and schedule. All positions are considered full-time qualifying for benefits.
