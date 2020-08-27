Josh Swift, the general manager of Fontana Water Company for the last five years, has been promoted to vice president and general manager, announced San Gabriel Valley Water Company recently.
Fontana Water Company is a division of San Gabriel Valley Water Company.
Swift began his career with San Gabriel in 1998 and continued to take on new challenges and responsibilities while working in
San Gabriel’s Los Angeles County and Fontana Water Company divisions.
His experience includes positions as a field assistant, crew leader, safety specialist, water quality superintendent, project manager, and assistant general manager.
Swift holds Grade 3 Water Treatment and Grade 5 Water Distribution certifications from the California State Water Resources Control Board. He also received an Associates of Arts degree from Barstow Community College.
Robert W. Nicholson, San Gabriel Valley Water Company's president, said that under Swift's leadership, the Fontana Water Company has "forged important relationships with the City of Fontana, neighboring communities, and business leaders that will serve the Company and our customers well into the future. And as the challenges that face a water utility everyday (drought, groundwater contamination, infrastructure construction and maintenance) have grown much more complex, Josh has managed them all with great success."
