The West Valley Water District (WVWD) Board of Directors recently held an emergency meeting to ratify a proclamation declaring a local state of emergency due to the coronavirus disease pandemic.
“Families throughout our community are experiencing difficult times and I want to reassure our ratepayers that our water quality and supply remain unaffected. We do not anticipate any disruptions in services," said WVWD Board President Channing Hawkins.
The ratification follows the board of directors’ approval of an initial declaration in a special meeting on March 14. The declaration accompanies federal and state declarations of emergency which allow the district to seek reimbursement from the federal government and state of California under the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act. This federal law allows local agencies to be reimbursed for all expenses incurred in responding to a local emergency, including employee salaries and emergency supplies.
Recently, the WVWD implemented measures required by the California State Senate Bill 998 (SB 998), known as the Water Shutoff Protection Act, which was signed into law by the governor. SB 998 prohibits any water agency from shutting off water services until a customer has been delinquent for at least 60 days. All California urban and community water systems must comply with these provisions by April 1. The new law is only applicable to residential customers.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the WVWD is also offering opportunities to apply for a payment plan if ratepayers are experiencing financial hardship.
The WVWD also maintains several payment options that do not require visits to the customer service center. Ratepayers can make cash payments at 7-Eleven convenience stores, CVS Pharmacy stores and Family Dollar stores. Ratepayers can also make credit- or debit-card payments online at www.wvwd.org or by phone at (909) 875-1804.
WVWD, based in Rialto, covers part of Fontana and other cities.
