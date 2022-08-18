Fontana residents have had to deal with a lot of hot weather recently, with temperatures hovering in the 90s (and sometimes in the 100s) throughout the month of August.
And unfortunately, while the temps are up, electric bills are also on the rise.
Southern California Edison’s average rate for residential customers across its service area increased by about 8 percent between January and June of this year, and the effects are definitely being felt this summer.
“The two main drivers of SCE’s 2022 rate increases are SCE’s investments in reducing wildfire risk and the cost of natural gas, which impacts the cost of power that SCE purchases in energy markets,” said Ron Gales, a spokesperson for SCE.
The upward cost of air conditioning is taking place at a particularly bad time for many residents, because the prices of other vital items (especially gasoline and food) have also surged.
“SCE recognizes the last two-plus years have been difficult for many of our customers and communities,” Gales said. “That’s why the company is providing a range of options for customers to get help with their electric bills.”
Gales said the company is encouraging eligible customers to take advantage of SCE’s money-saving programs, many of which are under-utilized. These include:
• Payment arrangements and 30-day payment extensions;
• Income-qualified programs (the California Alternate Rates for Energy (CARE) or Family Electric Rate Assistance (FERA) that provide monthly bill discounts;
• The Medical Baseline Allowance for customers who require electrically powered medical equipment or other qualifying devices;
• Debt forgiveness for qualified residential customers enrolled in the CARE or FERA programs;
• Help for business customers: SCE has identified and is reaching out to small business customers who could save money by switching to a more beneficial rate plan. Information can be found at https://energized.edison.com/stories/helping-small-businesses-find-their-best-rate-options
----- IN ADDITION, residential customers on a Time-of-Use (TOU) rate can save energy and money by moving some or most of their electricity use away from “On-Peak” hours (4-9 p.m.) to “Mid-Peak” and “Off-Peak” hours (before 4 p.m. and after 9 p.m).
“TOU rates were designed so that customers would pay generally the same amount for energy on an annual basis as they had on their previous standard rate plan; higher bills in summer months (June-September) would be offset lower bills in winter months (January-May, October-December),” Gales said. “During their first 12 months on TOU, customers receive bill protection, meaning, if they pay more in their first 12 months on TOU than they would have on their prior rate, they will be credited the difference. This encourages new TOU customers to give TOU rates a try.”
In Fontana, about 7,000 residents are on TOU rates with bill protection, he said.
During these hot summer months, SCE regularly provides guidance on how to save energy and money on its Energized website. Reducing air conditioning costs is one of the topics covered by Gales at:
https://energized.edison.com/stories/keeping-cool-8-tips-for-air-conditioner-efficiency
