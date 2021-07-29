West Valley Water District's (WVWD) Board of Directors has enacted a new contract management policy to further ensure the appropriate monitoring and selection of contracts, WVWD said in a news release.
The board also adopted a surplus goods policy that will allow the water district to raise funds from the sale of unneeded goods to generate additional value for ratepayers.
“This contract management policy is just one of many reforms that the finance committee has undertaken to deliver a transparent and accountable water district that is responsive to ratepayers and the public,” said Channing Hawkins, president of the WVWD Board of Directors. “I'm proud of the great progress that this board has made and look forward to working with my fellow board members to transform West Valley Water District into a model special district. I'm confident these forward-looking reforms will contribute greatly to WVWD’s transparency and success.”
Vice President Kyle Crowther said, "There's no question that these common-sense reforms put ratepayers first. This is a significant step forward in ensuring our contracts continue to deliver on the value and results that our ratepayers deserve.”
WVWD is based in Rialto and serves customers in other communities, including Fontana.
